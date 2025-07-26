Millions Brace For Heat, Flooding, And Strong Storms

Tens of millions of Americans are facing either an extended “dangerous” heat wave, flash flooding, or strong storms over the next few days.

The heat wave is what National Weather Service forecasters are focusing on with “feels like” temperatures as high as 115 affecting more than 30 million Americans throughout the Southeast and Tennessee Valley.

Residents in several major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greenville-Spartanburg, are likely to feel the extreme heat spread out over multiple days.

Forecasters predict the extreme heat will develop this weekend, and the “most dangerous combination” of high humidity combined with high temperatures will kick in early next week. The situation is described by forecasters as a “prolonged and very dangerous hazardous heat wave.”

Conditions are expected to be especially troublesome for those without adequate cooling or hydration, with temperatures in many areas topping 100 and heat index values reaching as high as 115.

The potential for strong storms is described by forecasters in typical weather jargon as a “series of shortwaves riding atop the northern periphery of a strengthening upper ridge.” In other words, thunderstorm activity is likely from the Plains states over to the East Coast, with another batch of storms likely to develop from the Midwest over to Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

Some areas in those states have already had excessive rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding from the new storms. The threat of flash flooding in the next few days also extends to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes states.

There’s heightened awareness in the U.S. about flash flooding since the July 4 disaster along the Guadalupe River in the hill country of central Texas. NBC5 in Dallas reported this week that the death toll from the event has reached 137, while two people are still missing.