Report: Sesame Place 'Cancels' Rosita After Black Girls Seemingly Snubbed

Sesame Place near Philadelphia removed most traces of its bilingual Sesame Street character Rosita after a costumed version of the mascot seemingly snubbed two Black girls last month at a parade, reports the Daily Mail.

Most shops in the park have no signs of the Rosita character and Rosita’s Cocina restaurant has reportedly been closed "for weeks," according to the report.

Multiple buildings with the character's face on them have also remained closed since the incident. Staff claim she has been "canceled."

Sesame Place earlier this week said it was implementing new initiatives, including employee anti-bias training and education following public outcry after a video of an encounter between Rosita and two Black girls was released showing a performer in a Rosita costume giving high-fives to several white children and bystanders at the park but walking past two little Black girls after seemingly giving them a "no" gesture.

More Black parents spoke out after the incident with similar experiences.

The family is suing the park for $25 million and have demanded the park terminate the performer.

"The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day," said Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano. "We are committed to making sure our guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our park."