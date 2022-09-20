'Serial' Podcast Produces New Episode After Conviction Overturned

After a judge overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the "Serial" podcast eight years ago, the famed series has released a new episode with the latest updates of the case that dates back to 1999, when the Baltimore high school senior was convicted of the murder of fellow student Hae Min Lee, Mashable reported on Tuesday.

The reversal of his conviction comes after Syed spent 23 years in prison, serving a life sentence for a crime he has always maintained that he did not commit, a case that become a sensation when the original 12-episode podcast series was broadcast that cast doubt on the justice of his conviction.

"Serial" host Sarah Koenig was present when Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's conviction on Monday after a year-long investigation that discovered evidence pointing to "alternative suspects."

The 16-minute episode features Koenig explaining the legal history of the case, as well as recordings from inside and outside the courtroom.

The judge declared that prosecutors had failed to hand over existing evidence and had found new evidence that could have affected the outcome of Syed's trial, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors admitted that "the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction."

The Innocence Project, an organization that attempts to prevent wrongful convictions, hailed the overturning of the conviction, saying in a statement that "the integrity of the legal system requires accountability for not only Mr. Syed's wrongful conviction but also the pain the State's unlawful conduct caused to Hae Min Lee's family."

Keonig said in the latest "Serial" episode that "Baltimore City Police have told the prosecutor's office they're going to put someone back on the case, and that someone will try to talk to the two suspects," adding that "the chances of the State ever trying to prosecute Adnan again are remote at best."