Trump Ally Gor Begins India Post as Tensions Remain

Sergio Gor began his first day as U.S. ambassador to India on Monday, stepping into the role as trade tensions and diplomatic strains dominate the relationship.

At a ceremony in front of the U.S. Embassy, hundreds of State Department officials and other dignitaries greeted Gor, 39, as he kicked off his ambassadorship.

Gor has received greater public and media attention than most of President Donald Trump's ambassador picks due to his close relationship with the president.

Gor previously served as head of the White House's Presidential Personnel Office. Before Trump was elected in 2024, Gor led a lucrative book publishing business that published a number of bestsellers.

Last year Gor was appointed U.S. special envoy for Central and South Asian affairs, a post he will continue.

Gor's arrival comes at a difficult time between New Delhi and Washington as both countries remain at odds over tariffs, a stalled bilateral trade deal, India's reliance on Russian oil, and lingering fallout from last year's India-Pakistan military showdown.

Speaking Monday at the U.S. Embassy, Gor framed the moment as consequential but resolvable.

"India has no partner more essential than the United States," Gor said, calling the relationship "the most consequential partnership of this century."

He stressed that trade negotiations are ongoing despite months of friction.

"Remember, India is the world's largest nation, so it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," Gor said, adding that the next trade call between the two nations was scheduled for Tuesday.

Gor also emphasized the personal relationship between Trump and India's prime minister, Narendra Modi.

"The friendship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is real," he said.

"Real friends can disagree, but they will always resolve their differences at the end."

Earlier Monday, Gor marked the start of his tenure with a statement on X underscoring his support for President Trump and the administration's agenda.

"Namaste! Today marks my first day at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi," Gor wrote.

"I am honored to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump's priorities and deepening the U.S.-India partnership."

He added, "I couldn't be more optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations under President Trump's leadership."

The post drew immediate praise from Trump allies.

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, responded, "The best is yet to come!"

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote: "Congratulations Sergio. The world will continue to benefit from your leadership!"

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau added: "Welcome Mr. Ambassador! A great addition to our team."

Within an hour of his X post, Gor announced one of his first policy initiatives.

He said the U.S. will invite India to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon and semiconductor supply chain.

"As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together," Gor said.

Gor formally assumed charge at Monday's ceremony, which blended diplomacy with political theater.

As Gor walked up to take the oath of office, Sam & Dave's 1966 soul classic "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played, drawing applause and cheers from embassy staff.

The ambassador personally curated the playlist, which also included "Hello" by Lionel Richie, "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash, "YMCA" by the Village People, and selections from "The Phantom of the Opera."

Gor replaced former Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who was appointed by then-President Joe Biden, marking a sharp political shift as Trump reshapes U.S. diplomacy in his second term.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the importance of the post in Gor's Senate confirmation hearing last September.

"India is one of the top relationships the U.S. has in the world today in terms of what the future of the world is going to look like," Rubio said.

Trade tensions remain central, with the U.S. imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods this past August, including penalties tied to India's purchases of Russian oil.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently said a nearly completed trade deal stalled because Modi declined to personally call Trump, a characterization India has disputed.

Gor confirmed that Trump hopes to visit India "in the next year or two," signaling continued engagement despite recent strain.