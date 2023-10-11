×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sergio brown | murder | arrest | crime | nfl

Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Charged in Mother's Death

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:16 PM EDT

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday after authorities issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, CNN reported.

Sergio Brown, 35, was deported by Mexico after the arrest warrant was obtained by law enforcement in Illinois, and he was arrested upon arriving in San Diego, California. He is currently in custody while awaiting extradition to the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found deceased in a creek near her home in the town on Sept. 16, according to police. A medical examination determined that she died as the result of injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sergio Brown has not been heard from since the body was discovered, according to his brother, Nick Brown.

"My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote in an Instagram post dated Sept. 17. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

An attorney representing the family released a statement last week calling on authorities to move forward with an arrest.

"We implore law enforcement agencies, particularly the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, to work diligently and thoroughly in pursuit of truth and accountability for Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown. No family should bear the weight of uncertainty regarding the circumstances of their loved one's passing," the family said in the statement.

Sergio Brown played in the NFL as a defensive back from 2010 to 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday after authorities issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, CNN reported.
sergio brown, murder, arrest, crime, nfl
273
2023-16-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved