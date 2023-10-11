Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Charged in Mother's Death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday after authorities issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, CNN reported.

Sergio Brown, 35, was deported by Mexico after the arrest warrant was obtained by law enforcement in Illinois, and he was arrested upon arriving in San Diego, California. He is currently in custody while awaiting extradition to the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found deceased in a creek near her home in the town on Sept. 16, according to police. A medical examination determined that she died as the result of injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sergio Brown has not been heard from since the body was discovered, according to his brother, Nick Brown.

"My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote in an Instagram post dated Sept. 17. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

An attorney representing the family released a statement last week calling on authorities to move forward with an arrest.

"We implore law enforcement agencies, particularly the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, to work diligently and thoroughly in pursuit of truth and accountability for Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown. No family should bear the weight of uncertainty regarding the circumstances of their loved one's passing," the family said in the statement.

Sergio Brown played in the NFL as a defensive back from 2010 to 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He played collegiately at Notre Dame.