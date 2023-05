Toxicology tests on the 13-year-old boy who is suspected of killing eight pupils and a security guard in a school in Serbia's capital Belgrade came back negative, the Tanjug news agency reported on Thursday, citing a family lawyer.

The test was conducted late on Wednesday at Belgrade's Military Medical Academy to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of any psychoactive substances at the time of shooting, Tanjug quoted lawyer Irina Borovic as saying.