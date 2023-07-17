Serbia's Vucic: NATO Has to Help End Kosovo Attacks

Accusing Kosovo of carrying out "silent ethnic cleansing," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has requested a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg this week and an urgent session of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the situation.

"I sought the meeting to bring to [Stoltenberg's] attention the nearly impossible survival of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic told The Pavlovic Today. "They endure direct physical pressure and other forms of coercion, inevitably resulting in a diminishing Serbian population. It represents a form of ethnic cleansing occurring at the dawn of the 21st century.

"I would like to ask NATO to fulfill its duty in accordance with Resolution 1244 before we proceed to the U.N. Security Council meeting, where we will present factual information on the ongoing situation," he said.

"Since the beginning of this year, seven Serbs have been wounded in attacks by Albanians, often involving official Albanian figures like police officers or members of the so-called Kosovo Security Forces."

Vucic told the outlet that "all these provocations" will continue unchecked unless NATO intervenes.

High-level talks between Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti earlier this year seemingly had resulted in progress toward ending animosity between the two sides and normalizing ties.

Violence erupted in May, however, between the Serbs and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following local elections the month before.

The Serbs — who are demanding implementation of an EU-negotiated agreement for self-rule — had reportedly boycotted the elections.

The violence raised fears of a conflict similar to the one that occurred in 1998-99, when more than 10,000 people were killed.

Even former President Bill Clinton — who led NATO in its military operation against Serbia two decades ago — weighed in on the matter.

Speaking in Tirana, Albania, earlier this month, Clinton urged the Kosovo government to "stop this foolishness" in attacking Serbs.

The Associated Press also reported that the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Luxembourg traveled to Serbia and Kosovo earlier this month, to urge an easing of tensions. With the war continuing to rage in Ukraine, the West is wary of further instability in Europe.

Vucic told The Pavlovic Today that he "recently had a phone conversation with [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken," and said he has spoken with several American officials who "are responsible for the stability of the region."

"We are in a difficult position because no matter how constructive and responsible we are, we always find ourselves as the ones who are not their favorite, as we do not agree with the independence of Kosovo," Vucic told the outlet. "No matter how much some political actors in Kosovo disrespect America and act against America's vital interests, unfortunately, it sometimes seems to us that they will always have even not so vocal support from the United States."

According to The Pavlovic Today, Serbia recently purchased 118 Humvees from the United States and the Serbian president stressed that improved relations with America are vital to the situation in Kosovo.

"It is crucial that we continue to develop our relationship with America in a positive direction," Vucic said. "This requires us to be responsible regarding Kosovo and Metohija, but it also necessitates that the United States listens more frequently and is willing to hear the Serbian stance and perspective."

U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeff Hovenier said that leaders "must act in a responsible and rational manner" and said that the most "challenging" individuals to deal with are those "who do not behave rationally and have goals that go beyond the usual and recognizable ones."