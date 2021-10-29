×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | september | abortions | texas

Study: Abortions Dropped by 50 Percent in Texas in September

Study: Abortions Dropped by 50 Percent in Texas in September
(Freemanhan2011/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 03:59 PM

Abortions dropped by 50 percent in Texas in September since the state's heartbeat law took effect last month, according to a study published by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.

The law, which defines a fetal heartbeat as ''a cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac,'' is the most restrictive state-level abortion legislation in America.

An abortion can only be done if a doctor determines a medical emergency exists.

The study looked at the total number of abortions in September 2021 (2,164) compared with September 2020 (4,313) provided at 19 of Texas' 24 abortion facilities, which provided approximately 93 percent of all abortions reported in state annual vital statistics data.

''We're encouraged by these findings,'' Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communication for the anti-abortion Texas Right to Life group, told The Epoch Times in an email.

''The Texas Heartbeat Act saves lives every day. The pro-life movement has spent decades serving pregnant women in difficult circumstances, and we are blessed to be able to walk with these women through their journeys,'' she said.

The Department of Justice is challenging the law, but Texas officials on Wednesday laid out their case for the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss two challenges from the DOJ, arguing in a 93-page brief that since the Texas law is enforced by private citizens instead of the state government, both lawsuits were wrongly filed against them.

''No state executive official actually enforces [the law],'' Texas wrote, ''making the injunction an improper attempt to enjoin a law rather than a person.''

The Biden administration in its own court filing slammed the enforcement mechanism as a ''brazen attack on the supremacy of federal law,'' arguing that ''if Texas is right, no decision of this Court is safe.''

The nine justices are set to hear oral arguments in both cases next week.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Abortions dropped by 50 percent in Texas in September since the state's heartbeat law took effect last month, according to a study published by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project. The law, which defines a fetal heartbeat as ''a cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive...
september, abortions, texas
313
2021-59-29
Friday, 29 October 2021 03:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved