Study: Abortions Dropped by 50 Percent in Texas in September

Abortions dropped by 50 percent in Texas in September since the state's heartbeat law took effect last month, according to a study published by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.

The law, which defines a fetal heartbeat as ''a cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac,'' is the most restrictive state-level abortion legislation in America.

An abortion can only be done if a doctor determines a medical emergency exists.

The study looked at the total number of abortions in September 2021 (2,164) compared with September 2020 (4,313) provided at 19 of Texas' 24 abortion facilities, which provided approximately 93 percent of all abortions reported in state annual vital statistics data.

''We're encouraged by these findings,'' Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communication for the anti-abortion Texas Right to Life group, told The Epoch Times in an email.

''The Texas Heartbeat Act saves lives every day. The pro-life movement has spent decades serving pregnant women in difficult circumstances, and we are blessed to be able to walk with these women through their journeys,'' she said.

The Department of Justice is challenging the law, but Texas officials on Wednesday laid out their case for the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss two challenges from the DOJ, arguing in a 93-page brief that since the Texas law is enforced by private citizens instead of the state government, both lawsuits were wrongly filed against them.

''No state executive official actually enforces [the law],'' Texas wrote, ''making the injunction an improper attempt to enjoin a law rather than a person.''

The Biden administration in its own court filing slammed the enforcement mechanism as a ''brazen attack on the supremacy of federal law,'' arguing that ''if Texas is right, no decision of this Court is safe.''

The nine justices are set to hear oral arguments in both cases next week.