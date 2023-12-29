Senators Keep Talking on Possible Ukraine, Border Deal

Discussions aimed at reaching a bipartisan deal concerning Ukraine aid and U.S. border security have continued during the holiday recess, according to one Senate negotiator.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the core negotiating group has continued meeting virtually, except for a couple days off around Christmas. The latest call occurred Friday morning, Politico reported.

Murphy, who joins Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz, and James Lankford, R-Okla., in leading the border policy negotiations, added that no deal was imminent as negotiators are "at the point where we're working through text," the outlet reported.

Lankford early Friday afternoon took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "Anyone outside of Washington, DC can clearly see that the US-Mexico border is in crisis."

There has been no indication whether GOP House leadership has given any assurances on passage of a supplemental package.

ABC News reported Wednesday that the main areas of discussion included toughening asylum protocols for migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, adding personnel and high-tech systems to border enforcement, and deterring migrants from attempting to travel to the southern border.

Without saying what issues remained, Murphy said the negotiation group aims to have a deal before their fellow senators when members return Jan. 8. He added that there was no guarantee that an agreement will pass, especially with two government funding deadlines rapidly approaching.

"The nature of this of this agreement is going to be so complicated that we're not going to know whether we have the votes until we bring it back to our caucuses," Murphy said, Politico reported.

Congress departed Washington on Dec. 14 without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, even as President Joe Biden's administration raced to negotiate with Senate Republicans who are demanding changes to U.S. border security policy in return.

Republican senators earlier this month blocked Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental spending package that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the southern border.

House conservatives remain opposed to additional Ukraine aid, and are seeking significant border guarantees.

"I'm doing my best to meet Republicans where they are and I continue to do that," Murphy said, Politico reported.

The Associated Press and AFP contributed to this story.