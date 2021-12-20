×
Tags: Coronavirus | senators | elizabeth warren | cory booker | breakthrough covid

Sens. Warren and Booker Test Positive for Breakthrough COVID

elizabeth warren speaks at hearing
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 28, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Monday, 20 December 2021 06:47 AM

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

