Tuberville, Biden in Twitter Spat Over Broadband Funding

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., fired back on social media after President Joe Biden mocked him for promoting federal funding headed to Alabama for expanded broadband internet access.

"Broadband is vital for the success of our rural communities and for our entire economy," Tuberville tweeted Wednesday morning while sharing an article about the $1.4 billion funding.

"Great to see Alabama receive crucial funding to boost ongoing broadband efforts."

Tuberville actually voted against the funding, which is authorized under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program created by the 2021 $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Biden administration on Monday announced the allocation of more than $42 billion in funding to expand high-speed internet access around the country.

"See you at the groundbreaking," Biden wrote with a retweet of Tuberville's tweet.

The president's comment echoed what he told GOP lawmakers at the State of the Union address in February.

"I promised to be the president for all Americans. We'll fund your projects. And I'll see you at the groundbreaking," he said then.

Tuberville responded to Biden's tweet by saying, "The groundbreaking for Space Command in Huntsville?"

The senator has been a proponent of making Huntsville, Alabama, the new permanent home for U.S. Space Command.

Former President Donald Trump established Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the unified combatant command's temporary residence, he also said Huntsville would ultimately be its permanent location.

Biden fueled controversy in May, when he reportedly decided to reconsider moving Space Command's headquarters out of Colorado Springs. Defense and congressional officials have speculated that the Biden administration's reverse course about relocating to Huntsville is politically charged, most notably due to Alabama's abortion laws, which are among the more stringent in the U.S.

Tuberville is blocking any military officer promotions or nominations that the Biden administration has proposed. He's doing so due to a Pentagon policy that grants members of the military up to three weeks of leave to travel to have abortions, saying it violates federal law.