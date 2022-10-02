Sen. Scott: There Are 'Arguments' to Restrict Abortions at Federal Level

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who's also the chairman of Senate Republicans' campaign fundraising arm, says he supports "reasonable" abortion restrictions and there are "arguments to do it at the federal level."

While appearing on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Scott acknowledged the merits of a national proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., which would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Look, there's arguments to do it at the federal level," said Scott. "Right now, all the candidates are taking positions.

"I'm pro-life, as you know. I think we ought to have reasonable restrictions. I think a lot of people are comfortable with 15 weeks and exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother; but every candidate gets to make their choice," added Scott.

Asked if Graham's proposal complicated Republican efforts to carry the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8, Scott suggested Democrats are trying to amplify abortion rights as a hot-button issue.

"Democrats have talked a lot about that this year, so every candidate has been talking about what their position is on abortion," Scott said. "So I think it's important that people tell people what their position is, and it's being done state by state all across the country."

Scott then added, "I don't know if what Lindsey put out changed the conversation, but it is an important issue for the country."

Several Republican leaders have characterized Graham's abortion-ban proposal as a distraction and something which could potentially paint GOP congressional members as extremists on abortion rights.

Other prominent Republicans have been a little more diplomatic.

Last week, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Newsmax that Graham's proposal sufficiently addresses a number of core pro-life concerns.

At the same time, Walker said he believes a major issue like abortion rights — after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — should be left to the individual states.

"It should be in the states. [The issue] should be in the hands of the people," said Walker, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.