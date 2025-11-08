Rare Saturday Senate Session Ends Without Progress

A rare Saturday session of the U.S. Senate ended without votes or publicly released legislation, underscoring the continuing standoff over funding that threatens to prolong the federal government shutdown.

With only days left before key agencies lose funding, lawmakers are scrambling for a breakthrough.

Senators reconvened Saturday as the 39-day federal funding lapse continues, but left the Capitol with little to show. No votes were held, and the text of a three-bill "minibus" intended to fund military construction, agriculture and the legislative branch for fiscal 2026 was not released, according to Reuters.

Republican leadership opted not to push a vote Saturday afternoon, saying negotiators needed more time to iron out details. Two GOP sources said senators plan to meet Sunday over lunch and may vote on a House-approved stopgap spending bill, The Hill reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters Saturday that he expects the chamber to remain in session until the government is reopened.

"The question is whether we can have everything ready to go," Thune said. "We're getting close to having it ready." He added, "Text has to get out and then we've got to hope we have the necessary votes," noting overnight bipartisan talks were "positive."

Democrats unveiled an alternative proposal Friday, offering a one-year extension of the enhanced healthcare tax credits created under the Inflation Reduction Act, alongside a clean continuing resolution and a three-bill minibus.

Republicans quickly rebuffed the idea, arguing that subsidy extensions funnel money to insurers rather than individuals.

President Donald Trump weighed in late Saturday via social media, urging Senate Republicans to redirect funding from insurers to taxpayers.

"NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE. THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE 'FAT CAT' INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE. THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT."

On the Senate floor, GOP lawmakers focused their criticism on the Democratic plan.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, pressed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a lengthy exchange, asking whether the Democratic offer includes income caps and whether it is detailed in writing.

Schumer said income-cap discussions would follow after reopening.

"Once we pass the one-year fix, so people right now aren't in difficulty, we would sit and negotiate that," Schumer said. "Plain and simple, and we made that in our proposal yesterday."

The Republican conference appears to have coalesced around targeting Jan. 30 as the end date for a short-term spending measure, according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

However, Thune emphasized that while a process for healthcare talks is guaranteed, an outcome is not. He said any extension of the subsidies must wait until government funding is restored, according to the Associated Press.