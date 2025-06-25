Senate Republicans Sound Warning About Socialism

The National Republican Senatorial Committee warned on Wednesday about emerging socialist political candidates in a social media post.



The group highlighted a post from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who applauded the results of New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

Schumer said, "I have known @ZohranKMamdani (Zohran Mamdani) since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria."

Schumer said Mamdani rang a bell throughout the city.

"He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity," Schumer said.

The committee's communications director, Joanna Rodriguez, wrote in response: "The New York mayoral primary proves socialist progressives are calling the shots in the Democrat Party now, and Chuck Schumer's decade-long grip on control is fading fast."

Zohran Mamdani is a New York state assemblyman and a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. He surged ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the first round of the city's ranked choice primary on Tuesday.

His promises to New York voters include free child care for children through age 5, strengthening New York's status as a sanctuary city while impeding the work of immigration enforcement, and establishing city-owned grocery stores offering food products at wholesale prices.

Mamdani's campaign website does not specifically address Israel. But during his campaign, he reportedly said he had no room for antisemitism.

The Times of Israel, however, reported: "During the campaign, Mamdani refused to acknowledge Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state; defended the phrase "globalize the intifada"; vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although he would have no legal authority to do so as mayor; and repeatedly accused Israel of genocide."

USA Today reported that Mamdani won't be the official primary winner until runoff counting is announced in several weeks. But Cuomo has conceded the nomination, ensuring Mamdani will be the city's Democratic mayoral candidate.