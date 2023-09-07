Senate GOP Dismisses House Push to Impeach Biden

Senate Republicans are bristling at their counterparts in the House pushing to indict President Joe Biden, with some saying it's a waste of time, reports the Washington Times.

"It's like I said about President [Donald] Trump: if you're gonna indict somebody, especially a president or former president, you damn better well have a good case," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. "I know I sat through one impeachment trial. I don't want to sit through another one."

Asked if she believes there is enough evidence to impeach Biden, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-Wa., said bluntly: "I do not."

"I don't know what the basis of this call for impeachment is. It just sounds like a lot of noise to me," she told the Times.

"It just seems like the day you get elected, you're gonna get impeached. I mean, is that what we're down to now? That's how it sounds to me."

House Republicans are investigating the Biden family's business dealings and have pushed for impeachment of the president.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called impeachment a "natural step forward" for the investigations.

It is not yet clear what that may look like, especially because the speaker does not appear to have the GOP votes lined up to support an impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told Axios he didn't think there's been "any high crimes or misdemeanors alleged.

"If there are, that would be a matter to consider, but until something like that is alleged, I don't know what the purpose of that inquiry might be," he said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., another leadership member, said if Republicans "start converting impeachments into no-confidence votes and we don't do the homework ... then I'm not going to take it seriously."