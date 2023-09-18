×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate opportunity fund | poll | prisoner swap | iran

SOF Poll: Majority Oppose Iran Prisoner Swap

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 03:05 PM EDT

A majority of likely U.S. voters disagree with the Biden administration giving up $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran in exchange for five American prisoners, a poll released Monday revealed.

The poll by the conservative Senate Opportunity Fund found that 55% somewhat or strongly oppose the swap. The online national poll of 800 likely voters was conducted Tuesday through Thursday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Just 28% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly approved of the deal, while 17% said they did not know or had no opinion.

"Clearly, the poll indicates strong American concerns about such an agreement and the ramifications it may have," Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told The Washington Free Beacon. "In my view, this means Americans understand the move is self-defeating and will only enrich the Islamic Republic."

The poll comes as the five Americans with dual Iranian citizenship freed by Iran landed in Qatar Monday on their way to the United States. Two of the five freed by the U.S. are on their way back to Tehran, while three decided not to return.

By political background, 75% of conservatives and 50% of moderates opposed the swap, while 51% of liberals approved of the deal. Only 17% of conservatives and 27% of moderates approved of the deal, while 27% of liberals disapproved.

The Biden administration announced the deal for the prisoner swap on Sept. 11, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A majority of likely U.S. voters disagree with the Biden administration giving up $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran in exchange for five American prisoners, a poll released Monday revealed. The poll by the conservative Senate Opportunity Fund found that...
senate opportunity fund, poll, prisoner swap, iran
259
2023-05-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved