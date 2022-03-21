Senate Candidate Mo Brooks Calls for McConnell's Ouster

Less than a week after former President Donald Trump said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., had been "disappointing" as his endorsed Senate candidate, the congressman called for the ouster of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Brooks, in a new 90-second web advertisement, pledged "to fire Mitch McConnell" should the Alabamian be elected to the Senate in November.

"America can't afford a Senate leader who is a weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash," Brooks said in the video ad.

"Today, Mitch's cash is coming at me again because I am a principled conservative, and I have President Trump's endorsement."

Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary.

Last week, however, Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had been displeased with Brooks' performance so far.

"Mo Brooks is disappointing," Trump told the Examiner on Tuesday. "I'm determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?"

Trump said he "would have no problem" switching his endorsement to Katie Britt, retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff, or Mike Durant, a businessman and military veteran.

The former president began questioning his support of Brooks after the congressman urged voters at a Save America rally in August to stop feeling "despondent" about the 2020 election and "look forward" to 2022 and 2024.

Trump remains focused on exposing voter fraud he alleges resulted in President Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.

"I'm disappointed that he gave an inarticulate answer, and I'll have to find out what he means," Trump said, referring to Brooks remarks at the rally.

"If it meant what he sounded like, I would have no problem changing [my endorsement] because when you endorse somebody, you endorse somebody based on principle. If he changed that principle, I would have no problem doing that."

Politico on Monday, citing a source, reported that Trump during a closed-door fundraiser for Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue in Florida last week, said Brooks "decided to go woke" and that he was doing "terrible" in the primary.

McConnell, whom Trump calls "The Old Crow," has been a target of the former president since blaming him for inciting the demonstrators who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brooks joined two other Senate candidates, former Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo., and Kelly Tshibaka, R-Alaska, who have pushed for McConnell's removal.