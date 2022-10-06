Trump Allies Launch Senate Ad Campaign

Allies of former President Donald Trump launched a new ad campaign in support of Republican Senate candidates through a recently created super PAC, according to AdImpact.

Politico notes that MAGA Inc., is being overseen by Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, a former senior advisor on Trump's 2020 campaign. Longtime Republican operative Chris LaCivita, who previously ran the pro-Trump super PAC Preserve America, will be chief strategist.

"President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond," Budowich told Politico.

The organization spent $276,000 on TV ad time starting Friday in Ohio markets Columbus and Cleveland in a potential attempt to bolster the campaign of GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance before the midterm elections. It also spent $135,650 on ads in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Republican Mehmet Oz is running for Senate against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

"We don’t telegraph ad spends or our strategy," said a spokesperson for MAGA Inc. told Politico.