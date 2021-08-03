Senate Passes Bill to Award Congressional Gold Medals to DC Law Enforcement Officers

The Senate Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a House-passed bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for their actions in defense of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The House on Jun 15 voted 406-21 for the legislation to award the police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack the highest civilian honor that Congress can bestow.

It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill will award four medals – one will go to U.S. Capitol Police headquarters and one will go to Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, while one will be put on display in the Capitol, and the fourth will be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., Spectrum News reported.

“The gold medal is about setting the record straight ... we have a moral obligation to never forget what our first responders faced down,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., The Hill reported.

The Senate previously approved a bill to provide a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who has been praised as a hero for leading people who breached the Capitol away from an immediate entrance to the Senate chamber as staffers raced to lock it down.

"Those medals, when little kids walk by them at the Smithsonian, their parents are going to be able to tell them this happened," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Spectrum News reported.

"This attack happened and there were brave police officers and staff and others in this building that stood up that day and protected our democracy."

The news came one day after it was reported that two more police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot have died by suicide, bringing the total number of officers who were at the Capitol that day and later took their own lives to four.

Around 140 law enforcement officers were injured at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Last week, four law enforcement officers who served at the Capitol on Jan. 6 testified before the House select committee, with some describing the psychological trauma they’re still dealing with more than six months later.

During his testimony, Capitol Police Office Harry Dunn made a plea to his colleagues to seek help if they are struggling.

“There's absolutely nothing wrong with seeking professional counseling,” he said. “What we went through that day was traumatic. And if you are hurting, please take advantage of the counseling services that are available to us.”

