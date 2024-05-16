WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | judiciary | nomination | dick durbin

Rule Reinstatement Could Stall Judicial Confirmations

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:06 PM EDT

Senate Judiciary Commitee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., indicated that he is open to reviving the "blue slip" process on circuit court nominees next year, which would grant more leverage to the minority party to block executive branch nominees, Politico reported.

The "blue slip" prevented circuit court judicial nominees from moving forward unless both senators from the state approved the pick. The process was removed in 2017 when Republicans controlled the Senate and was not revived when Democrats took over in 2021.

Durbin said last week that the change would need to be approved by both parties.

"If there's any members of the committee that want to start an active conversation along those lines, I'd be glad to join it," he said.

"If we are going to do anything on blue slips on circuit court judges, I think there's one premise: We should do it prospectively, not knowing the outcome of an election that may change the presidency or may not. That is a fair way to approach it," Durbin said at a hearing last week.

Republicans on the committee also expressed a willingness to having the discussion. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the top GOP member on the panel, told reporters at the Capitol that he hopes "we can find a way forward to have a little bit of a check and balance on the committee."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., agreed.

"I think it's a good thing to have the blue slip back to where it was," he said.

Grassley noted that the removal of blue slips was a move by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get through as many judges as possible.

"McConnell had a good plan going, and the blue slip for the circuit judges was standing in the way and he wanted to get as many circuit judges on as you could get," Grassley told Politico. "And that's part of the reason it was revised and effectively eliminated."

A Durbin spokesperson told Politico that any change to the policy would not take effect until the next Congress.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Judiciary Commitee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., indicated that he is open to reviving the "blue slip" process on circuit court nominees next year, which would grant more leverage to the minority party to block executive branch nominees, Politico reported.
senate, judiciary, nomination, dick durbin
341
2024-06-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved