GOP Sen. Josh Hawley: Grand 'Old Party Is Dead; Time to Bury It'

Lamenting the reality the Senate will remain in Democrats' control for the next two years, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is calling for an overhaul of the establishment Republican Party in Washington, D.C.

"The old party is dead," Hawley tweeted Saturday night. "Time to bury it. Build something new."

Hawley was reacting to the news Republican Adam Laxalt's votes have been overtaken by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., clinching the Senate majority for Democrats.

"Washington Republicanism lost big Tuesday night," Hawley tweeted earlier this week. "When your 'agenda' is to cave to Big Pharma on insulin, cave to Schumer on gun control & Green New Deal ('infrastructure'), and tease changes to Social Security and Medicare, you lose.

"What are Republicans actually going to do for working people?" he had asked in a previous tweet Thursday. "How about, to start: tougher tariffs on China, reshore American jobs, open up American energy full throttle, 100K new cops on the street. Unrig the system."

The remarks, effectively supporting the agenda of former President Donald Trump, were pointed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who pulled Senate Leadership funding from Arizona to help Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both races were lost, giving the Democrats the majority again.

"You can't expect independent voters to vote Republican unless you give them an agenda they care about," Hawley further railed on Twitter this week.

Hawley does not want the Senate to hold a leadership vote until after the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican Herschel Walker, echoing the remarks of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

"Exactly right," Hawley tweeted. "I don't know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished. We have a runoff in #GASenate — are they saying that doesn't matter? Don't disenfranchise @HerschelWalker."

Walker is endorsed by Trump and McConnell has been fairly open in not backing Trump-backed candidates, save for Oz, even if it cost him the Senate.