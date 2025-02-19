Sen. Thune: House Must Change Budget Plan for Trump's Tax Cuts

House Republicans need to increase spending in their budget proposal to accommodate President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut agenda, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

House GOP leaders last week announced that a budget resolution had advanced out of the Budget Committee.

The resolution outlines a $1.5 trillion floor for spending cuts across committees with a target of $2 trillion, a $4.5 trillion cap on the deficit impact of the Republicans' plan to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, and $300 billion in additional spending for the border and defense. It also increases the debt limit by $4 trillion, The Hill reported.

Thune on Tuesday night was asked whether the House budget markup could accommodate Trump's tax priorities, which include extending tax cuts from his first term and the elimination of federal taxes on tips and overtime work.

"The House Budget resolution doesn't allow for that but that'll have to be changed," Thune said, Politico reported.

Senate Republicans aim to vote this week on their own plan to advance Trump's agenda on border security, immigration, fossil fuel production and defense, with taxes and other items coming later. Unlike the House, which proposes one comprehensive bill, the Senate prefers a two-pronged approach.

Senators voted 50-47 to kick off consideration of the budget resolution, The Hill reported Tuesday night.

Trump administration officials have supported the Senate's argument, promoting the need for border funding, Axios reported.

"It's time to act on the decisive mandate the American people gave to President Trump in November," Thune posted Tuesday afternoon on X.

"Securing the border, rebuilding our defense, and unleashing American energy. That starts this week with passing Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC's budget. Let's get it done."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., though, remains focused on the House approach. The chamber is on recess this week.

"The House budget resolution implements President Trump's FULL America First agenda, not just parts of it with promises to come back later for the rest," Johnson posted on X two hours after Thune's post.

"We remain laser-focused on sending our bill to President Trump's desk to secure the border, keep taxes low, restore American energy dominance, strengthen America's military, and make government work better for all Americans.

"The American people gave us a mandate and we MUST deliver."

Reuters contributed to this story.