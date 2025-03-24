WATCH TV LIVE

Senate Confirms Phelan as Navy Secretary, Landau at State

By    |   Monday, 24 March 2025 10:05 PM EDT

The Senate confirmed John Phelan as secretary of the Navy and Christopher Landau as deputy secretary of state on Monday.

Phelan was confirmed 62-30 while Landau passed 61-30.

During his confirmation hearing last month, Phelan told the Senate Armed Services Committee he plans to use his business experience to help fix issues plaguing the military branch.

"The Navy and the Marine Corps already possess extraordinary operational expertise within their ranks. My role is to utilize that expertise and strengthen it to step outside the status quo and take decisive action with a results-oriented approach," Phelan said then.

President Donald Trump nominated Landau in early December to serve as the deputy secretary of state under Marco Rubio.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


