Senate Wants a Tougher Iran Nuclear Deal

The Senate has passed a non-binding motion against returning to the original nuclear agreement with Iran.

According to Politico, a bipartisan super-majority voted on Wednesday to endorse a measure stating that any nuclear agreement with Iran should address that nation's support for terrorism in the region. The Republican-led measure also stated that sanctions should not be lifted by the U.S. against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC].

The Senate action was considered a modest victory for Republicans, who have pressed the administration to end talks in Vienna aimed at reaching a nuclear deal with Tehran.

"They're so desperate for a deal that they've been willing to concede almost anything," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "This deal is a terrible deal, and I think it is important to get every senator on-record where they stand."

The Times of Israel reported that the symbolic measure passed 62-33 with 16 Democrats voting in favor.

The measure also said any agreement should not include the IRGC's removal from the State Department list of Foreign Terror Organizations.

Talks for a new Iran nuclear deal have stalled over Iran's insistence the Biden administration drop the IRGC from the list.

Former President Donald Trump had designated the IRGC a state sponsor of terror in 2019, and the Biden administration is balking at removing the Iranian military branch from the terror list because the designation is outside the original terms of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to Politico.

Those Democrats who favored the Wednesday motion defended their action.

"I supported this motion in order to encourage the Biden administration's negotiations to push for the strongest possible deal that addresses Iran's nuclear weapons program and many other malign activities," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

"My vote on this provision does not undermine my continuing support for the administration's efforts to negotiate an agreement, and I maintain an open mind towards any potential outcomes from negotiations in Vienna."