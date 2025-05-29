Senate to Hold Hearing on Biden's Decline, Cover Up

Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Eric Schmitt of Missouri announced Thursday they will co-chair a hearing next month to investigate who was running the country in place of former President Joe Biden and the plot to cover up his cognitive decline.

Schmitt and Cornyn will convene the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 18 to hold the first hearing on the "cadre" of aides and family members who did Biden's job as commander-in-chief while he was "sidelined."

"For four years, when the American people saw Joe Biden, they saw someone who was clearly not capable of making major decisions for the nation. Yet those closest to the President and the mainstream media did everything they could to hide this truth. It's time to expose how a cadre of Biden aides and family members were the de-facto commander-in-chief, while President Biden was sidelined," Schmitt said in the release.

Cornyn called the conspiracy to cover it up "unacceptable."

"For this conspiracy between the mainstream media, Joe Biden's family, and his inner circle to have hidden the impairment of the President of the United States for years, and lied consistently to the American people about his capacity to make decisions, which are solely vested by the Constitution, is unacceptable," Cornyn said. "Our Republic depends on having a President who has the mental capacity to do the job, and it's clear that President Biden did not."

Biden earlier this month when on "The View" to say that everyone is "wrong" about his mental decline, adding there is "nothing to sustain that."

However, roughly 10 days later, the book "Original Sin" dropped, which has in its title "cover-up." Based on roughly 200 interviews with mostly Democrats, former White House aides and staffers, the book details dozens of examples of his decline and the work of his inner circle to keep it under wraps.