Senate GOP Pushing Trump to Up Sanctions on Russia

Thursday, 11 September 2025 05:00 PM EDT

Senate Republicans are pushing the White House to increase sanctions on Moscow after Poland, a NATO ally, announced this week that it shot down Russian drones in Polish airspace.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday commented on the recent incursion by Russia into Polish airspace, saying on social media: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in response to this: “Mr. President, Congress is with you. We stand ready to pass legislation authorizing bone crushing new sanctions and tariffs that can be deployed at your discretion. Our goal is to empower you as you deal with this mounting threat.”

“I think Russia is playing, they’re really playing us like a piano right now,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told CNN on Wednesday.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin just wants to “string us along,” saying, “he’s gotten everything he wanted; he’s gotten access to the president, he’s getting a red carpet reception, three weeks later he’s getting a red carpet reception from [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and hanging out with [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un.”

He continued, “I mean, at some point we need to recognize that this guy is plotting to overthrow Western democracy. And I know the way you do that is to undermine the United States of America, then going back to Moscow and ordering air assaults that are the most extensive since the war began. That is not somebody who is wanting peace. He wants to string us along and kill and rape and murder more Ukrainians and it’s got to stop.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 11 September 2025 05:00 PM
