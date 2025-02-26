GOP Senators Reject Democratic Bid to End Energy Emergency

The Senate on Wednesday voted along party lines to reject a Democratic-led resolution aimed at overturning President Donald Trump's declaration of a national energy emergency, a move that has fueled partisan debate over the future of U.S. energy policy, The Hill reported.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., introduced the resolution, SJ Res. 10, earlier this month. They used a privileged process under the Congressional Review Act that required a floor vote. The measure failed in a 47-52 vote, with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-S.D., absent.

Trump's Jan. 20 energy emergency declaration was one of his first actions upon returning to the White House. The order directs federal agencies to ease environmental regulations on oil and gas projects, a policy his administration argues is necessary to bolster domestic energy production.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum followed up with orders instructing agencies to identify legal pathways to cut regulatory hurdles.

Kaine and Heinrich criticized the move as an unnecessary giveaway to the fossil fuel industry, pointing to record U.S. oil production under the Biden administration.

"The United States is producing more energy than at any other point in history. So why would Donald Trump spend his first day in office declaring a national energy emergency and then halt crucial investments from the Inflation Reduction Act that are creating jobs, lowering energy costs, and supporting American leadership in the clean energy industries of tomorrow? Because Trump will do anything for Big Oil," Kaine said in a statement.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump reportedly met with oil executives and sought a $1 billion campaign contribution while pledging to implement favorable energy policies. Oil and gas interests ultimately contributed about $75 million to Trump-affiliated political action committees. The Trump campaign has denied any quid pro quo.

Republicans defended the energy emergency declaration, arguing it was necessary to address rising energy costs and ensure the nation's energy security.

"If Democrats acknowledge that we are rapidly approaching an energy crisis, they might have to actually consider the consequences of their energy plans," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said in remarks before the vote.

"If we don't take action, we are going to be facing some very serious problems in the very near future, so I'm grateful to have a president who recognizes and acknowledges the energy emergency facing our nation," he added.

The CRA allows Congress to overturn federal regulations with a simple majority vote in both chambers, though any measure requires the president's approval. With a divided 118th Congress, the law has been frequently used to challenge Biden-era energy policies, though President Biden vetoed all such resolutions that reached his desk.

With the Senate rejecting SJ Res. 10, Trump's energy emergency declaration remains in effect. This ensures continued rollbacks of environmental regulations in favor of expanded fossil fuel development.