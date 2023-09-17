×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | enforce | dress code | formal | john fetterman | chuck schumer

Schumer Axes Senate Dress Code, Letting Fetterman Don Whatever

By    |   Sunday, 17 September 2023 10:40 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will no longer enforce the dress code that requires senators to wear formal attire on the Senate floor. The move comes after criticism was lobbed at Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for wearing a hoodie and sneakers to the chamber.

According to a Sunday report from Axios, Schumer instructed the Senate sergeant-at-arms to stop enforcing the dress code requiring male senators to wear a jacket and tie and female senators to wear a dress or business attire on the floor.

"Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit," Schumer said in a statement.

Shortly after Axios' report, a number of heated takes sparked on Twitter.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X.

The Daily Wire even went so far as to dub the rule change "The Fetterman Rule."

While it's unclear if Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., had some insight or precognition of the rule change, days before, on Wednesday, the congressman took a moment of his time to praise Fetterman for wearing a short-sleeve shirt with "buttons" in Congress.

The policy change will go into effect this week, according to one Senate official. Nonetheless, staff members will still be required to wear professional work attire.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will no longer enforce the dress code that requires senators to wear formal attire on the Senate floor.
senate, enforce, dress code, formal, john fetterman, chuck schumer
248
2023-40-17
Sunday, 17 September 2023 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved