Schumer Axes Senate Dress Code, Letting Fetterman Don Whatever

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will no longer enforce the dress code that requires senators to wear formal attire on the Senate floor. The move comes after criticism was lobbed at Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for wearing a hoodie and sneakers to the chamber.

According to a Sunday report from Axios, Schumer instructed the Senate sergeant-at-arms to stop enforcing the dress code requiring male senators to wear a jacket and tie and female senators to wear a dress or business attire on the floor.

"Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit," Schumer said in a statement.

Shortly after Axios' report, a number of heated takes sparked on Twitter.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X.

The Daily Wire even went so far as to dub the rule change "The Fetterman Rule."

While it's unclear if Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., had some insight or precognition of the rule change, days before, on Wednesday, the congressman took a moment of his time to praise Fetterman for wearing a short-sleeve shirt with "buttons" in Congress.

The policy change will go into effect this week, according to one Senate official. Nonetheless, staff members will still be required to wear professional work attire.