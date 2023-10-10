×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | democrats | robert menendez | challenger

Dems Split on Support for Sen. Menendez Challenger

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 12:05 PM EDT

Senate Democrats remain divided on supporting a primary challenger to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., despite pushing him to resign or not run for reelection after his recent indictment on bribery charges, Politico reported.

In interviews with Politico, more than a dozen Senate Democrats declined to support Menendez's potential primary opponents.

"We've got time to see what happens there," Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said when asked about Menendez and the 2024 election.

Peters added that while he'd like Menendez to step down, "as to the future, you can extrapolate what you'd like."

"He's got to decide that — and the people of New Jersey. It's really not for us," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate.

While many Democrats have publicly pushed for Menendez to resign, few have vowed to support one of his primary opponents. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was one of the few Senate Democrats to tell Politico he would support one of Menendez's primary opponents.

"If he would be foolish enough to run for reelection, I will be actively assisting anyone that's running against him in the primary," Fetterman said.

"I think he should resign," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. "I'm not dogging him or doing anything else. I hope he doesn't run, but if he does run, it's his choice. And I think he will lose."

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who has also called on Menendez to vacate his office, said that he hasn't decided to support any of his primary challengers "yet."

"Half the Democratic caucus is encouraging him to resign," Welch said. "And that's the hope. If you resign, you're not going to be serving another term. It's his call."

Asked for his thoughts on running for reelection, Menendez told Politico: "I don't have to answer to you people ... I will tell the people of New Jersey when I'm ready."

One Democrat senator, who spoke to Politico anonymously, said: "There is something like a zero percent chance he would be able to get the nomination" if Menendez ran again. "He's a dead man walking, politically."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Democrats remain divided on supporting a primary challenger to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., despite pushing him to resign or not run for reelection after his recent indictment on bribery charges, Politico reported.
senate, democrats, robert menendez, challenger
349
2023-05-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved