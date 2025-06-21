WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Intel Leaders Not Briefed Before Strike, but GOP Was

By    |   Saturday, 21 June 2025 10:15 PM EDT

Republican intelligence leaders in Congress were reportedly briefed before President Donald Trump's strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, but Democrat intelligence congressional leaders were not.

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes, D-Conn., was not briefed but House Intelligence Committee Chair Rick Crawford, R-Ark., was in contract with the White House, sources told CNN.

The same goes for Senate Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mark Warner, D-Va., who was not briefed, while Chair Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was, according to CNN's sources.

The Gang of Eight, often those briefed on major U.S. military action, includes all of the four above.

Both House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., were briefed, according to the report.

The other two members of the Gang of Eight, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have both come around to denounce Trump's action on Iran.

The report had not indicated Jeffries or Schumer were briefed, but their anti-Trump remarks on the strikes suggest they were not included in the briefings given to the GOP leaders.

