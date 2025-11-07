Feeling Emboldened, Dems Set to Nix New GOP Proposal

Fresh off what they view as major election victories earlier this week, Senate Democrats are poised to block a new Republican proposal to fund and reopen the government through January, which includes full funding for the food stamp program, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has scheduled a Friday vote on a measure that would approve three full-year spending bills covering military construction and veterans' programs, the legislative branch, and the Agriculture Department, which would fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Journal reported.

If approved, the package would also restore back pay for federal workers, including air traffic controllers, helping to reduce flight delays and cancellations linked to absenteeism, the report said.

Democrats are expected to block the revamped continuing resolution, remaining committed to keeping the government closed over Obamacare subsidies, which they want made permanent.

The party is emboldened by Tuesday’s victories in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City, all deep-blue states and cities that were expected to win.

“Tuesday made it very clear that people are sick and tired of Trumpism and his attack on the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with the Democrats, told the Journal. “Democrats have got to remain firm; have got to defend working families; and cannot allow healthcare premiums to rise.”

The package was also expected to include provisions to reverse at least some of the mass firings ordered by the White House, following comments from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. — whose state has a large number of federal employees — that a pause on dismissals could help secure his support for reopening the government, according to the report.

Two Senate Democrats — Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — along with Independent Angus King of Maine have joined all but one Republican in the Senate on voting for the original CR, which was set to fund the government through Nov. 21.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has voted with most Democrats to reject the CR.

The chamber needs 60 votes to pass the CR and reopen the government.