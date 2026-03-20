Senate Dems Block Funding Bill, Extending Shutdown

Senate Democrats on Friday voted to block a House-passed bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, and other critical federal agencies for a fifth time.

The move pushed the partial government shutdown into its 35th day.

In a 47-37 vote, the legislation failed to reach the necessary 60-vote threshold it needed to advance.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote with Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said that he sees “deal space” coming out of the discussions with the White House.

But he also questioned whether Democrats were serious about reaching any agreement that would provide more money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This is a pox on everybody’s house," Thune said. "You've got people standing in lines at the airports. This needs to be fixed.

"It needs to get resolved and there are good-faith efforts being made finally on all the relevant issues."

On the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he agreed that TSA needs to be reopened as quickly as possible — but not under the terms Republicans are offering, which is to fund the entire Homeland Security department.

Democrats are looking to fund TSA while continuing negotiations on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Tomorrow, America will see the matter crystal clear: which senators want to open up TSA, pay TSA workers, and end the chaos at our airports, and which senators are going to block TSA funding yet again," Schumer said.

Democrats have demanded an array of policy changes as part of a funding bill that includes requiring ICE agents to get a warrant from a judge before forcefully entering homes.

They also are looking to require agents to wear identifying information on their uniforms and ban the use of masks.

"The American people have had enough of this rogue agency. We need to rein it in. And we are negotiating right now over how to do that," said Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Trump administration says it has agreed to several changes already, including expanded use of body-worn cameras, with an exception for undercover operations, and limited civil enforcement activities at certain sensitive locations, such as hospitals, schools and places of worship.

Republicans also note that Trump has fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and put Tom Homan in charge of operations in Minneapolis, actions they say show the administration's intent to make changes in ICE's operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.