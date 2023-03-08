Senate Dems Join GOP to Block D.C. Crime Bill

The Senate voted 81-14, with 33 Democrats and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., joining all Republicans present to block the District of Columbia from updating its criminal code.

Some Democrat leaders voted for the measure, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. However, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, voted against it.

Durbin was joined by 13 other Senators in voting no, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Democrat Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Peter Welch of Vermont.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., voted present. Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Tom Carper, D-Del., and James Risch, R-Idaho, were absent.

President Joe Biden told Senate Democrats last week that he would not veto the measure should it reach his desk, reversing a statement his administration made last month that backed Washington, D.C., home rule, prior to the House voting on the measure.

The House passed the resolution to block the crime bill 250-173, with 31 Democrats joining all Republicans.

The Council of the District of Columbia unanimously passed the crime bill last year and overrode Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto in January 12-1. It would have lowered the penalties for several violent crimes, including robberies and carjackings.

According to the District Clause of the Constitution, Congress can exercise its authority over Washington, D.C., local affairs. In addition, Congress can review all Washington, D.C., legislation before it becomes law; change or overturn Washington, D.C., legislation; and impose new laws on Washington, D.C.