×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | china | balloon | resolution | hawley | tester

Senate Unanimously Condemns China's 'Invasion' of US Airspace

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 16 February 2023 02:02 PM EST

The U.S. Senate this week unanimously approved two resolutions to condemn the recent intrusions into U.S. airspace by Chinese aircraft.

In one resolution, the Senate "condemns the Chinese Communist Party's invasion of United States airspace to conduct surveillance" and urges President Joe Biden "to be transparent with the American people and Congress regarding this latest spying incident and all other attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to conduct surveillance on United States citizens, territory, and assets."

The second resolution condemns China's use "of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the territory of the United States as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who wrote the first resolution, said in a statement Wednesday that "China's decision to send a surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace was a gross violation of American sovereignty and it will not be tolerated. We must send a message — and get the facts from this administration about what's going on in our skies, while we're at it."

The second resolution was written by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who represents the state where the balloon was spotted Feb. 1 and who is set to head the Senate's investigation into why various Chinese surveillance balloons have managed to enter U.S. airspace undetected in the past few years, during the administrations of Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"Montanans expect their elected leaders to work across party lines to defend our national security, which is why I'm proud to lead this bipartisan resolution condemning China's unacceptable provocation in the strongest possible terms," Tester said in a statement after his resolution passed.

"Any effort by China to interfere with Americans' freedom and privacy will be met with a united front in the Senate, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure they fail in their effort to replace us as the world's leading superpower." 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Senate this week unanimously approved two resolutions to condemn the recent intrusions into U.S. airspace by Chinese aircraft.
senate, china, balloon, resolution, hawley, tester
309
2023-02-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved