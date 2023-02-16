Senate Unanimously Condemns China's 'Invasion' of US Airspace

The U.S. Senate this week unanimously approved two resolutions to condemn the recent intrusions into U.S. airspace by Chinese aircraft.

In one resolution, the Senate "condemns the Chinese Communist Party's invasion of United States airspace to conduct surveillance" and urges President Joe Biden "to be transparent with the American people and Congress regarding this latest spying incident and all other attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to conduct surveillance on United States citizens, territory, and assets."

The second resolution condemns China's use "of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the territory of the United States as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who wrote the first resolution, said in a statement Wednesday that "China's decision to send a surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace was a gross violation of American sovereignty and it will not be tolerated. We must send a message — and get the facts from this administration about what's going on in our skies, while we're at it."

The second resolution was written by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who represents the state where the balloon was spotted Feb. 1 and who is set to head the Senate's investigation into why various Chinese surveillance balloons have managed to enter U.S. airspace undetected in the past few years, during the administrations of Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"Montanans expect their elected leaders to work across party lines to defend our national security, which is why I'm proud to lead this bipartisan resolution condemning China's unacceptable provocation in the strongest possible terms," Tester said in a statement after his resolution passed.

"Any effort by China to interfere with Americans' freedom and privacy will be met with a united front in the Senate, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure they fail in their effort to replace us as the world's leading superpower."