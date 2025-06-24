Trump Urges Bill Passage: 'No One Goes on Vacation'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Congress to remain in session until it passes the budget reconciliation package.

"Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing 'THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post aboard Air Force One on the way to the NATO summit in Europe.

"It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country's 250th Birthday."

Trump imposed a July 4 deadline as the Senate remains in gridlock on the House-passed version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he considers his signature agenda on tax cuts, spending curbs, and investments into border security and defense.

"We are finally entering our Golden Age, which will bring unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity for ALL of our Citizens," his post read.

Congress generally does not pass bills unless it is up against a deadline, and Trump is dangling the carrot of the Fourth of July vacation to get the job done after weeks of talk and little action.

"To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don't go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK," Trump said. "Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT'S DONE.

"Everyone, most importantly the American People, will be much better off thanks to our work together. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"