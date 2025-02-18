Senate Bill Proposes 'Navalny Way' Near Russian Embassy

A bipartisan bill introduced Tuesday seeks to rename a portion of the street near the Russian ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C., as "Alexei Navalny Way," honoring the late opposition leader who died last year in a remote Arctic Russian prison, The Hill reported.

The legislation, led by Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., aims to memorialize Navalny's fight for democracy and keep his legacy alive.

"Putin has tried to silence anyone in Russia who might dissent from his strategy — anyone who might have the audacity to suggest there should be democracy or freedom in that country," Durbin said in a statement. "He sent one of his harshest critics — Alexei Navalny — to prison and, tragically, to his death."

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, gained international recognition for his anti-corruption campaigns. He was imprisoned in 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had recovered from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. However, Putin denied involvement.

Navalny's death in February 2024 sparked worldwide condemnation and renewed scrutiny of Russia's government.

"The world was shaken at the news of Alexei Navalny's death," Cassidy said. "Renaming the street near the Russian ambassador's residence 'Navalny Way' memorializes his fight for freedom and democracy."

The bill's introduction coincides with a week of high-level discussions between the U.S. and Russia.

President Donald Trump and Putin spoke at length by phone, and delegations from both nations met in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The meetings have raised concerns among some U.S. lawmakers and European officials, who have sought to isolate Putin since he launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

A similar bill was introduced in the House last session by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. The Senate version has garnered support from Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Chris Coons, D-Del., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Durbin hopes the street renaming will ensure Navalny's "efforts for a free Russia will never be forgotten."