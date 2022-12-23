NYU's Emergency Room Accused of Prioritizing Rich, Politicians

New York University's Langone Health was accused Thursday of providing special treatment to "VIPs," including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

According to The New York Times, the NYU medical department has set aside Room 20 for not only those whose lives are at risk, but also a number of influential individuals like Schumer and namesake donor Kenneth G. Langone.

The Times specifically recalls a story involving Schumer when his wife experienced a fever and shortness of breath in the spring of 2022. Passing up sicker patients in the hallways, Iris Weinshall and her husband sped to Room 20 for COVID-19 testing.

Another instance involved Langone, who had the particular room left open for him after reporting stomach pain in September 2021. Medical workers said the donor was quickly brought in and treated for a bacterial infection.

Although the NYU center has denied that it prioritized VIPs, 33 of 45 medical workers interviewed reported that quicker treatment was given to those types of individuals. Internal documents and records also added to the evidence.

Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro told the paper that the senator's security detail protocol involved making sure he always stayed "in a secure location." Meanwhile, Langone denied ever asking for special treatment or having been offered it.

NYU health center spokeswoman Lisa Greiner insisted that the treatment offered to Langone in Room 20 was "absolutely appropriate" based on his symptoms and that the Room 20 practice reported is inaccurate.