Sen. Rick Scott Will Challenge McConnell to Lead Senate GOP

Sen. Rick Scott Will Challenge McConnell to Lead Senate GOP
(AP)

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 04:51 PM EST

Sen. Rick Scott will challenge current U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans in an election on Wednesday, he said on Tuesday.

Republicans had been expected to hold a vote to pick their party leader on Wednesday morning, following midterm elections last week in which they failed to take control of the Senate.

McConnell, who has not faced opposition for the job since he became the Republican leader in 2007, is seeking to become the longest-serving party leader in the chamber.

Scott announced to his colleagues at Tuesday's lunch that he was challenging McConnell for the post, his spokesman said.

Scott also sent colleagues a letter outlining his reasons for the challenge, saying he'd heard complaints about the process and priorities of the Senate and about lack of coordination between House and Senate Republicans.

"I believe it's time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against," Scott wrote.

McConnell told reporters that Republicans could delay the internal vote, but he still expected to be re-elected as the Senate Republican leader when it took place. He insisted he is confident he has the votes to prevail.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


