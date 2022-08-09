Rick Scott Wants Biden, DOJ, FBI to Explain Raid on Trump's Estate

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is demanding answers as to why FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday night.

"The @FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin's history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff," Scott tweeted after news broke of the raid.

"We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why."

The FBI raided Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and seized documents even though Trump wrote he had been "working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies."

During a Tuesday morning interview on Fox News, Scott demanded answers from President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray.

"Here's what needs to happen today. Separately, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and Joe Biden need to do a press conference, take all questions, explain what they're doing, what each of them knew when," Scott told Fox News, Florida Politics reported.

"This should scare every American until we get answers. You should have unbelievable concern."

Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, accused the Biden administration of targeting Trump, who has indicated he'll run again in 2024.

"This is unprecedented," Scott told Fox News. "A former president, a potential opponent to Biden in 2024, his house gets raided. We know the Biden administration targets their opponents. Merrick Garland targets Democrats' opponents."

Scott also said he "got more phone calls last night from people thinking, 'What is this? Is this like Latin America, what they do with political opponents in Latin America?'"

This was not the first time Scott has gone after Biden. Scott in June released a video ad, saying the president was "unfit for office" and should resign.

"Joe Biden has destroyed America's economy," Scott said at the start of the ad. "It's time to be honest with the American people. Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign."