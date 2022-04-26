×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sen. marco rubio | marxists | twitter | elon musk

Sen. Rubio Rips 'Cultural Marxists'

Sen. Rubio Rips 'Cultural Marxists'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks to a reporter as he rides a train car in the during a series of votes on Capitol Hill on Feb. 16, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:19 PM

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said "cultural marxists are freaking out about @twitter."

Rubio's comments came in a Tuesday morning tweet. He made no mention of billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Still, he appeared to be referencing possible changes that Musk could make that would anger those on the left.

Rubio wrote: "The cultural marxists are freaking out about @twitter because they want to continue to silence anyone who exposes how far outside the mainstream their views on immigration, crime, race, gender & free speech are."

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he will not go back to Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by Musk, according to Reuters.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going to Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said "cultural marxists are freaking out about @twitter." Rubio's comments came in a Tuesday morning tweet.
sen. marco rubio, marxists, twitter, elon musk
181
2022-19-26
Tuesday, 26 April 2022 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved