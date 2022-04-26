Sen. Rubio Rips 'Cultural Marxists'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said "cultural marxists are freaking out about @twitter."

Rubio's comments came in a Tuesday morning tweet. He made no mention of billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. Still, he appeared to be referencing possible changes that Musk could make that would anger those on the left.

Rubio wrote: "The cultural marxists are freaking out about @twitter because they want to continue to silence anyone who exposes how far outside the mainstream their views on immigration, crime, race, gender & free speech are."

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he will not go back to Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by Musk, according to Reuters.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going to Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."