Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | sen | marco rubio | joe biden | venezuela

Marco Rubio Rips Potential Oil Deal With Venezuela

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on his way to a closed-door briefing on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol March 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 12:11 PM

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted the Biden administration for talks aimed at a deal to allow Venezuela to sell its oil on the international market.

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

CNN noted that Biden administration officials were in Venezuela during the weekend for talks on potentially permitting that country to sell its oil on the international market as a way to replace Russian fuel.

But Rubio warned of dealing with Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. 

He tweeted on Tuesday: "#Venezuela produces less than 1% of the worlds oil because it is mismanaged by corrupt & incompetent criminals.

"An oil deal with … #Maduro … will have an insignificant impact on our gas prices. But it will provide #MaduroRegime with millions of dollars for them to steal."

Newsfront
2022-11-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 12:11 PM
