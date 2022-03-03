Sen. Rubio: 'High Probability' Russia Could Launch Chemical Attack on Ukraine

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is warning that Russia could unleash a biological or chemical weapons attack against Ukraine.

Rubio's comments came in a Thursday tweet. He wrote: "IMPORTANT WARNING. In 2018 [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin used propaganda war to blame rebels for [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad's chemical weapons attacks.

"High probability he could carry out real or staged biological/chemical attacks in Ukraine & blame it on NATO or Ukrainian forces."

In 2018, a chemical attack on rebel-held town Ghouta in Syria reportedly killed dozens of people, medical services had reported, according to Reuters.

Then-President Donald Trump blasted the Syrian regime and Putin for supporting it.

At the time, the Russian-backed Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack as the reports began circulating and said the rebels were collapsing and fabricating news, Reuters said.

Russia, at the time, dismissed any reports of a chemical attack.

"We decidedly refute this information," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said.