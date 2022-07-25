Sen. Manchin Tests Positive for COVID

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Manchin tweeted Monday morning. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

Manchin's tweet came four days after President Joe Biden tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus.

Democrat Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., also tested positive last week.

The Hill reported that more Democrats testing positive could pose an obstacle for passing the healthcare measure, known as the reconciliation bill, which would lower prescription drug prices and continue enhanced financial assistance under the Affordable Care Act.

Manchin is a key vote on the measure in a Senate split evenly along party lines. He could be out of isolation after five days, according to CDC guidelines.