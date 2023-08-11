Sen. Manchin Likely to Skip WH Spending Celebration

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not expected to attend next week's White House celebration marking the first anniversary of President Joe Biden's signature climate and health spending law, NBC News reported.

The news comes after reports Manchin is considering leaving the Democratic Party and pondering a run as a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Even if he chooses to run for reelection in conservative West Virginia instead of running for president, Manchin is trying to demonstrate greater independence from the Biden administration, NBC News reported.

Republicans are eyeing Manchin's seat in next year's election to help win back control of the Senate.

Manchin highlighted differences between his political ambitions and Biden's in a statement this week about the Inflation Reduction Act's anniversary.

"While I have and will continue to fight the Biden Administration's unrelenting efforts to manipulate the law to push their radical climate agenda at the expense of both our energy and fiscal security, I am also proud of the money it is saving hard-working families and the economic opportunities it is bringing to communities in West Virginia and across America," Manchin said in his statement, Politico reported.

Earlier this month, after the Senate adjourned for its August break, Manchin had dinner with Biden aide Steve Ricchetti, the senator's main conduit to the White House.

One of the topics discussed at the dinner, NBC News reported, was how Manchin might create headaches for the president.

The White House's goal of the dinner was to try to ensure Biden is not caught off guard when Manchin publicly breaks with him, NBC News sources said.

Although a senior White House official downplayed the significance of Manchin's expected absence at next week's Inflation Reduction Act event, it's a stark contrast to the bill-signing ceremony last year. Both events were scheduled to be held during a congressional recess.

Last year, Manchin, who was central to the bill's passage, was given the pen Biden used to sign the legislation.

"We will keep finding ways to work together," the senior White House official told NBC News of Manchin.

The official added that Biden's team still has a close working relationship with Manchin, who "helped us find a way to thread the needle and get things done."

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a name for which Manchin takes credit, into law on Aug. 16.