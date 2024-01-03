Sen. Kennedy: Biden Not Trusted 'to Open a Can of Pringles'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Americans "wouldn't trust President Biden to open a can of Pringles."

Kennedy made the comment Wednesday during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt's podcast.

Kennedy was asked about a friend and colleague, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Pa., supporting the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's ballot.

Coons said the court's ruling was "a plain reading of the text of the 14th amendment," Politico reported.

"Right now, the American people wouldn't trust President Biden to open a can of Pringles. That's how low his numbers are," Kennedy told Hewitt.

"And Chris is going to do everything he can to prop up his friend. I get that. That's politics. But all I'm saying is you're not going to fool the American people."

Kennedy added that Americans sometimes need time to see the reality of a situation.

"They may not read Socrates every day, but they get it. Sooner or later, they get it," he told Hewitt. "They're busy earning a living, but they get it, and they've got it. And that's why President Biden's poll numbers are on a journey to the center of the Earth."

In discussing the 2024 presidential race, Hewitt asked Kennedy if former President Donald Trump, the current GOP primary front-runner, has "extraordinary momentum" because his base has been joined by people who see the migrant crisis at the southern border, as well as bias and unfairness in the judicial system.

"Yeah, and I think the loon wing of the Democratic Party always makes the same mistake. They think that the American people are stupid," Kennedy said.

"People in this country notice when their justice system is being politicized. And what it looks like from the loon wing of the Democratic Party is that they're trying to steal the election in plain sight."

Kennedy also expressed concern about ongoing Senate negotiations to reach a deal on a supplemental package that would supply military aid to Ukraine. House and Senate conservatives want sweeping immigration changes to address the migrant crisis at the southern border before agreeing to the deal.

Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and James Lankford, R-Okla., are the lead negotiators in trying to hammer out a deal.

"The two gentlemen who are negotiating the deal are both fine people and all of that, but … I can't imagine Sen. Murphy ever agreeing to something that would secure the border," Kennedy said.

"He's entitled to his opinion, but my experience with him is that he's happy with the way things are."