Sen. Hawley: US Must Arm Taiwan ASAP

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told The Washington Free Beacon that the U.S. must arm Taiwan "as quickly as possible" amid China’s renewed threats.

The Biden administration recently approved a $95 million arms package to Taiwan — the second in recent months. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members responded by saying that any U.S. effort to support the island's independence will "push the Taiwan people into the abyss of disaster."

Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is leading the effort for legislation that would accelerate U.S. arms shipments to Taiwan.

"In true form, CCP goons respond to any attempt to protect Taiwan from invasion with violent threats and prevarications," Hawley told the Free Beacon on Wednesday. "We must arm Taiwan to defend itself against a Chinese attack as quickly as possible. We can’t wait until it’s too late."

The Chinese state-owned media quoted Ma Xiaoguang, the CCP’s spokesman in the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, as describing the arms deal as "no different from tying a bomb to every Taiwan compatriot.”

Taiwan said last week that it is prepared to defend itself against China’s "military expansion."

The Free Beacon reported that lawmakers fear China will follow Russia’s actions in Ukraine and invade Taiwan.

Hawley’s bill would make it easier for the U.S. to send Taiwan defensive weaponry — including equipment to bolster its Patriot surface-to-air missile system — and would expedite licensing approvals.

The legislation also would shorten the time needed for Congress to approve such deals and help ensure arms quickly reach the country.

In addition, the bill would turn Taiwan into a member of "Country Group A:5," a formal trade designation that would put the country on par with other NATO allies.

"Our gratitude to @HawleyMO for introducing the #Taiwan Weapons Exports Act. The legislation spotlights the U.S. senator's rock-solid commitment to #StandWithTaiwan, and is another vote of congressional confidence in our country and its 23.5 million people," Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary.