Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Hire of Big Tech Executive

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., slammed President Joe Biden for adding a Google executive to the White House's national cybersecurity office.

Axios, citing an administration source, reported Monday that the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) named Google executive Camille Stewart Gloster as a deputy national cyber director focused on workforce programs and supply chain security issues.

Stewart Gloster had been Google’s global head of product security strategy. She starts Aug. 1 as the deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security.

"Joe Biden elevates another Big Tech exec and Social Justice Warrior to run his cyber office. The Big Tech, Big Government alliance continues," Hawley tweeted Monday morning.

Hawley last year introduced legislation to restore accountability and competition to Big Tech.

Last month, Hawley and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to turn over additional materials related to its "paused" Disinformation Governance Board's efforts to partner with social media platforms to enforce its agenda.

A whistleblower had provided Hawley and Grassley with internal DHS records that illustrate how the board was designed to exert powerful influence over the government's efforts to crack down on disinformation in areas where there are "clear, objective facts."

The ONCD was established by the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 in the face of constant criminal and state-backed cyberthreats to U.S. critical infrastructure.

National Cyber Director John Christopher Inglis serves as a principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy, and cybersecurity engagement with industry and international stakeholders.

Axios reported that ONCD continues to fill out its roughly 50-person staff.

CNN reported in May that ONCD had hired a former Microsoft executive, a CIA official and a National Security Council member to deputy director positions.

At a White House cyberworkforce summit last week, Inglis pledged to develop a formal national cyberworkforce and education strategy. Gloster is expected to lead those efforts, Axios said.

"It is truly an honor to return to public service under Director Inglis’s leadership, and I know, as an organization, we will work tirelessly to bring to bear our greatest resource — the diversity of the American people — to better understand and secure the socio-technical environment and make cyberspace reflect the values and ambitions we hold for it," Gloster told Axios in a statement.