Sen. Joni Ernst: 'Momentum' on Trump's Side

Former President Donald Trump will benefit from swing-state voters being "sick of suffering under Joe Biden's policies," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Friday.

Ernst, appearing on the "Hugh Hewitt Show," was asked about the chances for Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, to defeat Biden in battleground Wisconsin, which neighbors her home state.

"I think he's got momentum on his side," Ernst said. "He's leading in a number of really important swing states by anywhere from 2 to 8 percentage points. And if you just look across the country — and I think Wisconsin is probably a pretty good barometer — Americans, they're just sick of suffering under Joe Biden's policies.

"He's [Biden] such a disaster on the foreign stage, on the world stage. But right here, domestically, he has failed the American people. So I think Wisconsin goes the way of Donald Trump."

Ernst added that she thinks current poll results are "pretty conservative in their numbers, because Trump, as you know, will have a lot of voters that don't participate in polls or may not answer truthfully in polls."

Hewitt pointed out that, in his opinion, Biden physically is "infirm" and unable to lead. He suggested Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are directing national security.

Hewitt asked Ernst if she agreed.

"I don't think he's [Biden] capable. No, you're right. He is infirm," she said. "And so I think it is those he has surrounded himself with, or maybe a few others. But most certainly, this is a man who, in my estimation, he cannot lead. He's proven that."

Hewitt then brought up Biden's penchant for fabricating or embellishment in personal stories. On Wednesday, the president misstated key details about his uncle's death in World War II.

Ernst responded with an anecdote that involved a friend who lost her husband in Afghanistan.

"Just recently, over the course of the Christmas holiday, she had been invited to the White House, as they often invite gold star families in," Ernst said. "And he [Biden] reiterated the story that he lost his son in Iraq. Now he continues to either lie about it, or he simply can't remember."

The Associated Press contributed this story.