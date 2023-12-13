Sen. Grassley: No Evidence of Joe Biden's Wrongdoing

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed that he has yet to see any evidence that President Joe Biden was involved in his son's allegedly shady foreign business dealings.

Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju Wednesday, Grassley shared that although he believes there might be "some indication of maybe some compromise with China," he currently has "no evidence of it."

"I'm going to just follow the facts where they are. And the facts haven't taken me to that point where I can say that the president is guilty of anything," Grassley said of the now-official House impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden held a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, announcing that he would be defying a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

His legal team has criticized the subpoena for demanding private deposition, which they believe can be manipulated, instead of public testimony.

Still, the panel's chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., assured that Hunter Biden would have had an opportunity to deliver public testimony later if he complied with the subpoena.

"There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business," Hunter Biden proclaimed, adding that there was "no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing."

The House Republicans investigating him "have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become false facts believed by too many people," he argued.

Grassley is not the only Senate Republican skeptical of the House's investigation. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is not seeking reelection in 2024, aired similar concerns over the weekend.

"If I was in the House, I'd vote against it, unless they were able to bring forward evidence that suggests that there were a high crime or misdemeanor that had been committed, but so far, that hasn't been the case," Romney told NBC's "Meet the Press."